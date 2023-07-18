On July 17, 2023, Patty Reese Graves received her ultimate healing and is now with her King, Jesus.
Patsy Gail Reese was born on March 25, 1951, in Douglasville, Georgia to Margaret Inez Hardy Reese Milner. She was raised and lived her early adult life primarily in Carrollton, Georgia where she still has numerous family and friends. In 1987, however, she moved to Elberton and quickly made herself a beloved member of the community. Loved by so many, “Miss Patty” was beautiful inside and out. A daughter, sister, mother, aunt, Me Me and friend, she was a creative visionary who was talented in so many ways. She absolutely loved making something beautiful out of what started as nothing. Miss Patty, “The Classy Rabbit”, was widely known for her abilities in sewing, quilting, carpentry, arts, crafts, refinishing furniture, home décor, and most certainly her “practically perfect” tea cakes. She would want all of her friends and family to know that every stich sewn, minute spent together, and tea cake shared was full of love.
As talented as she was, it was her faith in Christ and her love and encouragement of others that were her defining characteristics. Her desire to see old and broken things made new was not limited to the treasure she found at her beloved Salvation Army. Rather, it shined through a faith that loved others just as she found them, with an absence of judgment and a surplus of compassion. She always saw the best in others, believed for the best of God’s plan for our lives, and gave her best to any and all who needed. When it came to serving Christ, she walked the walk and has left her family a legacy of service that we will strive to carry on.
Patty is survived by her daughter, Laura Beth and Marc Albertson; son, Daniel and Kyra Graves; and her four cherished grandchildren, who loved their “Me Me” so dearly: Zola, Owen, Auri, and Isli, all of Elberton. She is also survived by her beloved siblings: Jimmy and Raylene Reese, Debby Pugh, Melissa Warren, Joe and Pam Milner, Dee and Danny Cates; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. The family is also exceedingly grateful to Mama’s cherished friends: Mrs. Lana Whitener, Mrs. Debbie Jameson, Mrs. Tricia Gaines and the entire “Circle of Friends”, Mama’s sewing friends, Celebration Outreach Center family and countless others who have been such a blessing to us all.
Visitation for Patty will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Berry Funeral Home, 1265 Washington Highway, Elberton, from 5:00 p.m. until 7 p.m.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, July 22, at Celebration Outreach Center, 1333 Washington Highway, Elberton, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor John Case officiating.
Flowers are accepted and contributions may be made in her memory to SafeHouse Ministries, PO Box 6336, Elberton, GA 30635.
Berry Funeral Home and Crematory of Elberton is respectfully in charge of arrangements for Patty Reese Graves.
