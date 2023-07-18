Patsy Gail Reese

On July 17, 2023, Patty Reese Graves received her ultimate healing and is now with her King, Jesus.

Patsy Gail Reese was born on March 25, 1951, in Douglasville, Georgia to Margaret Inez Hardy Reese Milner. She was raised and lived her early adult life primarily in Carrollton, Georgia where she still has numerous family and friends. In 1987, however, she moved to Elberton and quickly made herself a beloved member of the community. Loved by so many, “Miss Patty” was beautiful inside and out. A daughter, sister, mother, aunt, Me Me and friend, she was a creative visionary who was talented in so many ways. She absolutely loved making something beautiful out of what started as nothing. Miss Patty, “The Classy Rabbit”, was widely known for her abilities in sewing, quilting, carpentry, arts, crafts, refinishing furniture, home décor, and most certainly her “practically perfect” tea cakes. She would want all of her friends and family to know that every stich sewn, minute spent together, and tea cake shared was full of love.

