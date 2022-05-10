Patsy Smith

Patsy B. Smith, 81, of Waco, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at her residence.
She was born on Feb. 16, 1941, in Cartersville, the daughter of the late, Grady Bearden and Lula Murphy Bearden.
She was a graduate of West Fulton High School and along with her husband owned Smith Insurance Agency. Mrs. Smith was also the former co-owner of West Georgia Satellite.
She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her friends in the Circle of Friends and the Bremen Senior Center. She also enjoyed fishing, gardening, and spending time with her grandkids.
Her Christian faith was an important part of her life as was her membership at Kansas Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Edwin “Ed” Smith; sister, Willene Maxwell; brothers, Verna Bearden, Verlan Bearden and Calvin Bearden.
Survivors include her children, Ken Paul (Lynn) of Batesville, Arkansas, Sean Paul (Jenny) of Whitesburg, and Derrick Paul (Julie) of Waco, Robert Smith of Rome, and Jeff Farris,of Carrollton; sisters, Marlen Toler and Martha Jean Holcombe (Robert); sisters-in-law, Betty Bearden and Mary Nancy Bearden; grandchildren, Trent Paul, Alyssa Paul, Brianna Crabtree (Randell), Taylor Paul, Josh Paul, Daniel Paul, Austin Paul (Mandi), Tyler Paul, Kyle Smith (April), Kara Gifford (Austin), and Ashley Farris; great-grandchildren, Rhett Paul, Dalton Crabtree, Savannah Crabtree, Evelynn Crabtree, Beckett Paul, Sadie Smith and Harper Gifford.
On Wednesday, May 11, 2022, funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. from Kansas Baptist Church with the Rev. Randall Eidson officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery. Those serving as pallbearers will be Mark Bearden, Dalton Crabtree, Randell Crabtree, Ronnie Bearden, Austin Paul, Trent Paul, Tyler Paul and Jeff Farris.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m.
Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.