Ms. Patsy S. West, age 63, of Villa Rica, GA died on April 4, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday April 15, 2023 at 2 p.m. at St John Pure Holiness Church, 421 Willie North St, Carrollton, GA 30117, Bishop James Waters, Pastor; Deacon Dwight Redwine, Eulogist. Interment will follow at Mt Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday April 14, 2023 from 2 p.m.-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Patsy West as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

