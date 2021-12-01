Funeral Service for Mrs. Patsy Lee Hall, 74, of Alexander City, Alabama, was on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. (CST) at the chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Cross Plains Christian Church Cemetery in Carrollton, Georgia, at 2 p.m. (CST). The family received friends on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. (CST) at Radney Funeral Home in Alexander City.
Mrs. Hall passed away on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Russell Medical. She was born on May 8, 1947, in Atlanta, Georgia, to Bernard Malcom Lee and Inez Walker Entrekin.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church and attended Alexander City Independent Methodist Church. Mrs. Hall was a workaholic and worked for Satterfield Machine for 24 years as their controller.
She enjoyed cooking, flower gardening and watching hummingbirds. She loved her family very much and she taught them how to love and to put God first in all things. She was very selfless and saw that her family had what they needed.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Bruce S. Hall; daughters, Wendy K. Grant and Melanie S. Forbes; stepdaughters, Paula J. Hall and Katherine Cheree’ Goolsby (Shawn); stepson, Sean O. Hall (Kelly); grandchildren, Christian L. Boldin, Brye Forbes, Brandon L. Grant (Ashley), Seth Forbes, Matthew Forbes; and 11 other grandchildren; great-granddaughter, Eloise Grace Grant and five other great-grandchildren; brother, Terry Lee; sisters, Deborah Word (Jerry) and Sue Ward (Carl); nieces, Cheryl Leroy (Mike), Monique Ward Palladino (Mark), Sherri Ward Stewart and Tonya Garrette (Wesley); and nephews, Michael Lee (Anna) and Casey Lee (Nicole).
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Charles Bernard Huckeba; and sister, Shirley McGinnis.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home in Alexander City, Alabama, is in charge of the arrangements.
