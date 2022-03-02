Patsy Joan Carr, age 72, of Villa Rica, passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022. She was born July, 5, 1949 in Marietta, Georgia, daughter of the late Mr. Silas Duncan and the late Ola Christine Wigley Swafford. Mrs. Carr enjoyed watching soap operas and loved her grandchildren very much.
Mrs. Carr is preceded in death by her husband Mr. Douglas Lee Carr.
She is survived by her daughters, Carla and Tony Spears of Villa Rica, Christie and John Dowdy of Villa Rica; grandchildren, Brandon and Annalysa Washington, Gracie Dowdy and Christine Dowdy all of Villa Rica; great grandchild, Brent and Lacy Washington and a number of nieces and nephews.