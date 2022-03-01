Patsy Joan Carr, 72, of Villa Rica, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
She was born on July, 5, 1949, in Marietta, daughter of the late Mr. Silas Duncan and the late Ola Christine Wigley Swafford.
Mrs. Carr enjoyed watching soap operas and loved her grandchildren very much.
Mrs. Carr is preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Douglas Lee Carr.
She is survived by her daughters, Carla and Tony Spears of Villa Rica, Christie and John Dowdy of Villa Rica; grandchildren, Brandon and Annalysa Washington, Gracie Dowdy and Christine Dowdy, all of Villa Rica; great-grandchild, Brent and Lacy Washington; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, from 4-8 p.m. The funeral service will be conducted on on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home. Interment will follow at Concord Baptist in Temple.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home. Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica.
