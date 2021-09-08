Mrs. Patsy Bentley, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Sept. 6, 2021. She was 70.
Mrs. Bentley was born on Oct. 27, 1950, in Bowdon to the late James and Edna Moore.
She was a member of Bowdon Baptist Church where she loved to sing in the choir. She also served in the preschool department for decades.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jimmy Moore.
Survivors include her husband, Gayland Bentley; her daughter and son-in-law, Laurie and Scott Summey; her grandchildren, Ansley Kitchens, Carter Kitchens, Esa Summey, and Katie Summey; her sister and brother-in-law, Delaine and Charles Freeman; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. at
the chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home. Dr. Ron Huggins will officiate. Honorary pallbearers will be Scott Jackson, Brad Jackson, Jon Moody, Chris Moore, Chris Kitchens, Pete Bingham, Ricky Hammond, and
Steve Prater.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Due to the ongoing health situation with COVID-19, we kindly ask that those that attend the visitation and service please consider wearing a mask and continue to practice social distancing.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family
at www.rainwater
funeralhome.
com.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
