Mrs. Patsy Ann Spence, age 79, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on March 10, 2023.
Mrs. Spence was born on August 21,1943 in Bowdon, Georgia the daughter of the late Ernest Wray Bowen and Bernice Cassie Butler Bowen. She was a retired beautician from her beauty shop “Fashion Flare” and was of the Baptist Faith. She was a 42-year breast cancer survivor and her hobbies were her home and children.
Survivors include her sons, Jimmy Charles Spence (Kelly), Mark Anthony Spence (Gina) and Randy Anson Spence (Robin); grandchildren, Shannon Vaughn (Tim), Jade Wilde (Jason), Brandi Glaser (Davey), Amber Batchelor, Anthony Spence and Alex Spence (fiancée, Olivia); 9 great grandchildren; sisters, Bernice Noles (Jerry), Genelle Estes and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Henry Spence; sisters, Gean Sadie, Joyce Wiseman and a great grandchild, Lucas Spence.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 from 12 P.M. to 2 P.M.
A graveside service will follow on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Abilene Baptist Church Cemetery at 2:30 P.M. with Rev. Jay Sutton officiating.
Pallbearers will be Davy Glaser, Jason Wilde, Keith Pollard, David Noles, Anthony Spence and Alex Spence.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704 Hagerstown, MD 21741.
Messages of condolence can be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton, Georgia has charge of arrangements.
