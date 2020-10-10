Patsy Akin

Mrs. Patsy Ann Maxwell Akin, 84, of Carrollton, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.
Mrs. Akin was born on March 26, 1936, in Carroll County, Georgia, the daughter of Rhudy P. Maxwell and Lucille S. Maxwell.
She was preceded in death by her parents and twin brothers, Billy and Bobby Maxwell, and daughter, Jane Maxwell Akin, (infant), all of Carrollton, Georgia.
She was always a good student and became a school teacher where she encouraged all of her students to be the best they could be. She graduated from Carrollton High School in 1953 and attended GSCW, then got her bachelor’s of Science from Auburn University, master’s and six-year degrees from Berry College, and a Ph.D. from the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa. She was a member of Kappa Delta Pi and Phi Delta Kappa honor societies. She taught Math at Auburn, and then worked as a punch card computer programmer for Bell Laboratories in North Carolina. Afterwards, she continued teaching Math at Marietta High School, Thomson High School, Rome Junior High School, and Coosa Valley Technical College. She retired from the Rome Board of Education.
She was a member and one-time President of the Pink Ladies of Floyd Medical Center in Rome, Georgia. She is a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church of Rome, which she has been for many years. She enjoyed working with flowers in the yard and became very knowledgeable of the different plants available.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Wyndell Akin, Carrollton; children, Jeff Akin (Sherry), Warner Robins, Georgi, Ann Parker, Fayetteville, Georgia, and Andy Akin, Rome; grandchildren, Hannah Parker and Rachel Parker, Fayetteville, and Tyler Akin and Scott Akin, Warner Robins; sister-in-law, June Maxwell, Carrollton; cousins, Elaine Gladney Lane, Dallas, Georgia, Jesse Brown, Cartersville, Georgia; and special unofficial daughter, Azusa Uchihara Callaway, Roswell, Georgia; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service was held at Carroll Memory Gardens, officiated by Dr. Stephen Allen of Tabernacle Baptist Church in Carrollton.
The family hopes to have a memorial service at a later time when it’s possible to get family and friends together.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
