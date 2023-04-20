In the mood for some bluegrass music this summer? Tickets are on sale now for the inaugural Mike Steed Celebration Concert at the University of West Georgia’s Townsend Center for the Performing Arts. Supported by the Michael P. Steed Endowment for Performing Arts, the concert will feature Grammy-nominated bluegrass band The Seldom Scene on Friday, June 23.

“We chose The Seldom Scene because they are one of the greatest and most innovative bluegrass bands of all time,” said Zach Steed ’89, Mike’s son, a UWG alumnus and member of the UWG Foundation Board of Trustees.

