The Jonathan Jones Next Step Foundation recently awarded Carrollton Upper Elementary School with a $20,000 scholarship for cross-curricular STEM education.
Jonathan Jones, two-time Super Bowl Champion and New England Patriots cornerback, told the Times-Georgian on Wednesday that donating into STEM education was based off his own experiences.
“I was apart of the Carrollton STEM program when I was in high school, so it kind of piqued my interest when I was there,” said Jones. “Now, I have the opportunity to join with Unruly Splats. And the activities they have going on is connected well with myself and my foundation.”
Charles Young, STEM teacher at Carrollton Upper Elementary, said the school system is very honored for this opportunity.
"I'm excited that the Next Step Foundation has offered this opportunity to integrate coding education in such a fun way using Unruly Splats in our classrooms," said Young. Mr. Jones has set a great example for our students on the importance of education and giving back to the community.
“This scholarship, starting with the Get Active Coding Challenge, will show that STEM learning doesn't always happen in front of a computer. I can't wait to get started using them with our students."
The scholarship includes a three-year membership with Unruly Splats, a cross-curricular computer science education program, that empowers teachers to combine coding and active play in any subject including PE, Math, English language arts, and music.
Schools receive access to extensive teaching resources, lesson plans, and coding challenges developed by curriculum experts as well as ongoing coaching and professional development opportunities to ensure teachers feel confident incorporating coding into their classrooms.
This year, Jones has partnered with Unruly Studios to make computer science in K-8 education more approachable, fun, and physically active with their ‘Get Active Coding Challenge’.
“Unruly is easy to work with,” said Jones. “They have a great vision, great product, and they are already STEM rolling, so I think it was a great partnership. They do a good job of connecting coding with activities, so it was just a great fit for my foundation.”
For the ‘Get Active Coding Challenge’, students can build and play Jonathan’s ‘Playbook’ of games, including race in place, relay races, and the cornerback challenge.
Students will create the games with Unruly Splats, programmable floor buttons that students code to light up, make sounds, and collect points when stomped on.
“I want to create opportunities for more kids, including my daughter, to be exposed to lots of ideas and experiences at a young age so that they feel they belong anywhere, whether that’s in the classroom, on the football field, or in the boardroom,” said Jones.
“I’m partnering with Unruly Studios to help kids and teachers look at coding education differently and to inspire then to give it a try.”
Bryanne Leeming, CEO and founder of Unruly Studios, said he is "thrilled to partner with Jonathan Jones for this national competition combining coding with active play that will reach hundreds of classrooms across the country.
“By teaching kids to code through games they might play at recess, we’re breaking down stereotypes around computer science education and bring joy into the classroom when its needed most," Leeming added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.