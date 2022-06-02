Patricia Pearl Vandiver, 72, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
The family will receive friends at J. Collins Funeral Home on Thursday, June 2, 2022, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
The funeral service will be held at Yorkville Baptist Church on Friday, June 3, 2022, at 11 a.m.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.collinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
