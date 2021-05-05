Mrs. Patricia Elaine Tharpe Reese, 86, of Carrollton, passed away on April 23, 2021.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 8, at 10 a.m. in Westview Cemetery in Wrightsville. Pastor Fred Reese will officiate.
Family and friends are asked to dress comfortably and remember to socially distance.
Mrs. Reese was born on February 21, 1935, in Bradenton, Florida, the daughter of the late Lee Aaron Tharpe and the late Arvita Bustle Tharpe.
She is also predeceased by her husband, Richard Thomas Reese, and her nephew, Dane Tharpe.
She was the loving mother of four children and will be missed greatly.
Survivors include her brother, Eugene Tharpe; two nieces, Kimberly Coody and Tamela Deller; children, Debby Bennett, and her husband, Tim, Martha Reese, Danney Reese and his wife, Beverly, and Cindy Oglesby; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
May and Smith Funeral Directors is in charge of these arrangements, www.mayandsmithfuneraldirectors.com.
