Mrs. Patricia Phelps, age 71, of Atlanta, GA died on March 25, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday April 1, 2023 at 11 a.m. at St Paul AME Church, 1540 Pryor Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, Rev. Isaiah J. Waddy, Senior Pastor; Elder Sylvania Watkins, Eulogist. Interment will follow at Westview Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday March 31, 2023 from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.  at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Historic Westend Chapel, 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home. 770-836-0044.

