Patricia “Patsy” Bailey

Patricia “Patsy” Bailey, age 76, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 27, 2023. She was born on September 5, 1946, in Athens, Georgia, the daughter of the late J.W. Shadix, Jr. and Elsie Mabel Shadrix Shadix.

Patsy was a loving and devoted mother, daughter, sister and friend. She proudly served her country in the United States Navy. After her service in the military, Patsy worked with various law enforcement agencies, including the Palm Beach County Sherriff’s Office. Ultimately, Patsy retired as a Law Enforcement Dispatcher from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. She loved the outdoors and truly enjoyed her job.

