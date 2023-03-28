Patricia “Patsy” Bailey, age 76, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 27, 2023. She was born on September 5, 1946, in Athens, Georgia, the daughter of the late J.W. Shadix, Jr. and Elsie Mabel Shadrix Shadix.
Patsy was a loving and devoted mother, daughter, sister and friend. She proudly served her country in the United States Navy. After her service in the military, Patsy worked with various law enforcement agencies, including the Palm Beach County Sherriff’s Office. Ultimately, Patsy retired as a Law Enforcement Dispatcher from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. She loved the outdoors and truly enjoyed her job.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Pennie Rider (Jack) and Clayton Bailey (Jennifer); sister, Jan Barnette; grandchildren, Hunter (Kylee) Rider, Jackie (Logan) Peoples, Levi Rider, Patrick Bailey, and McKenzie Bailey; great-grandson, Lawson Peoples; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family.
The family extends a heart-felt thank you to all medical staff and care-givers who loved and supported Patsy through the years.
In accordance to Ms. Patsy’s wishes, her body has been cremated and a memorial service will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any of the following organizations in Patsy's memory.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
