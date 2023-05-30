Patricia Lynn Herrell Lee was born on August 24, 1931, at Herrell Hill, the family home place just north of Villa Rica, Georgia. Her parents were Frank Cummings Herrell, originally of Perry, New York and Audrey Naomi Willoughby Herrell of Villa Rica. Patricia was one of eight children raised by the Herrells, although another daughter, Olivia died in infancy in 1927.

Patricia graduated as an honor student from Villa Rica High School in 1948, just as her mother had in 1918. Holding the office of Reporter, Patricia remained active in class gatherings and informal reunions well into her eighties. A chance meeting brought her to the attention of her future husband in 1948. Arriving in Villa Rica for a weekend visit with her family from her work with an insurance company in Atlanta, she caught the eye of a young cadet from North Georgia College, who happened to be helping his father who ran the bus station in Villa Rica. Young Fred Lee served as a taxi driver to shuttle awaiting passengers from the bus to their homes in the Villa Rica area. The two were married August 7, 1949.

