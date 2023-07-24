Patricia Louise Gilbert Cape, age 74 of Bremen, Georgia passed away Friday, July 21, 2023. She was born in Alpharetta, Georgia on July 14, 1949 to the late Billy Andrew Gilbert and the late Marge Louise Hyde Gilbert. Patricia worked as an Optical Lab Technician.

She is survived by her children, Marsha and Jeff Whoric of Franklin, Georgia, David and Shannon Cape of Wedowee, Alabama, Leslie and Charles Lipscomb of Temple, Georgia, and Steven and Tracie Cape of Dallas, Georgia; sister, Lisa and Randy Garmon; brother John Gilbert, 14 Grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

