Patricia Kierbow

Patricia G. “Pat” Kierbow, 76, of Whitesburg, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on May 28, 1945, in Carroll County, Georgia, the daughter of the late Joseph Fred Wilson and the late Bernice Gladney Wilson.
Pat was retired from Wellington Mills, having served as payroll clerk for 20 years, and was a member of Eastside Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Shirley Philpot, Nellie Jean Fox, Doris Perry, and Glenda Yancey; and brothers, Frank Wilson, Harry Wilson, Carlton Wilson, and Billy Wilson.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband, Robert Kierbow, of Whitesburg; sons and daughters-in-law, Clay and Tara Kierbow, of Whitesburg,and Clint and Charlotte Kierbow, of Greencove Springs, Florida; brother and sister-in-law, Doyle and Carolyn Wilson, of Whitesburg; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Eastside Baptist Church with Bro. Gary Brown officiating. Music will be rendered by Dennis Akins, accompanied by Debbie Cook on piano.
The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from noon until the time of service.
Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens with Bro. Barry Shoemake officiating. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Greg Yates, Kip Yates, Chris Yates, Kenny Yancey, Ryan Wilson, Kevin Wilson, Donnie Kierbow, DeWayne Wilson, Dale Wilson, and Dane Philpot.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Eastside Baptist Church General Fund, 42 Little New York Road, Carrollton, Georgia 30116.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.