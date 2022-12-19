Patricia J. Pope

Patricia J. Pope, age 71 of Whitesburg, Georgia, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022. She was born February 24, 1951 in Carrollton, Georgia, the daughter of the late Arnel Carroll and Lorene Patterson Carroll.

Patricia served as an Administrator with the Carroll County Health Department for fourteen years, prior to retirement, and attended Rotherwood FCM Church. Her favorite past time was country western dancing and spoiling her pets.

