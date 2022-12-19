Patricia J. Pope, age 71 of Whitesburg, Georgia, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022. She was born February 24, 1951 in Carrollton, Georgia, the daughter of the late Arnel Carroll and Lorene Patterson Carroll.
Patricia served as an Administrator with the Carroll County Health Department for fourteen years, prior to retirement, and attended Rotherwood FCM Church. Her favorite past time was country western dancing and spoiling her pets.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother-in-law, Larry Hightower, and a beloved dog, Kela.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter and son-in-law, Tina & Jason Henry; son and daughter-in-law, Jason & Cynthia Ayers; sister, Shirley Hightower; brothers: Tommy (Barbara) Carroll and Steve (Susan Evans) Carroll; grandchildren: Payton (Dawson) Attison, Caleb Henry, Leah (Avery) McWhorter, Brooke Ayers, Victoria Presnal, Savannah McCray, and Amos Taylor; great-grandchildren: Evie Attison, Ollie Attison, Ricki Kate Presnal, and Atticus McCray; cherished companion, Leo Miller; best friend of over thirty years, Kathy Kilgore; and grand-pup, Mowgli.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Sunday, December 18, 2022 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM.
Funeral services will be conducted Monday, December 19, 2022 at 3:00 PM from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Pastor Matt Moore officiating. Interment will follow in Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Caleb Henry, Eric Greeson, Chet Green, Dawson Attison, Tommy Carroll and Jason Henry.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Pope as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.