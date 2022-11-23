Evangelist Patricia Griggs, age 70, of Carrollton died on November 14, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday November 26, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Church Without Walls (CWOW), 555 Chaucer Lane, Carrollton.  Interment will follow at Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday November 25, 2022 from 3-7 p.m. at Just Endtime Revival Ministries, 230 Columbia Dr, Carrollton, GA 30117. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

