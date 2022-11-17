Evangelist Patricia Griggs, age 70, of Carrollton on November 14, 2022. Final arrangements to be announced at a later date by Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Fight with parents leads to arrest
- Brittney Griner moved to Russian penal colony to serve sentence
- Albertus proposes partnership with city for land acquisition
- Titans at Packers: Preview, Prop Picks, Prediction
- AHA News: Some Reduced-Carb Diets May Decrease Diabetes Risk, But Others May Raise It
- Timothy Ellis King
- Carrollton begins TAD discussion
- ‘Fire Country’ Star Teases Tension-Filled Rescue Mission
Most Popular
Articles
- School on lockdown during reported bank robbery
- Woman found with 6 different drugs
- VRHS locked down following alleged online threats
- Local leaders named Georgia's most influential
- Colleagues mourn officer's death
- Firefighters respond to Bremen Marine
- Carrollton residence burglarized twice
- Man allegedly fires shots, drives away drunk
- Michael “Mike” McCravy
- Murder suspect out on bond for alleged rape of same victim
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.