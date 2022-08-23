Patricia "Pat" Cole, 70, of Bowdon, peacefully passed away on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, surrounded by family.

Pat was born on Sept. 25, 1951, in Calhoun County, Alabama to the late Leonard and Beatrice Bryant Herndon. Pat was an avid cook who loved cooking big southern, Sunday lunches for her family. She loved her children and grandchildren fiercely. Pat worked as a seamstress at Lamar Manufacturing for many years, and then later retired from Bremen Bowdon Investment Company. 

