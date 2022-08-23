Patricia "Pat" Cole, 70, of Bowdon, peacefully passed away on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, surrounded by family.
Pat was born on Sept. 25, 1951, in Calhoun County, Alabama to the late Leonard and Beatrice Bryant Herndon. Pat was an avid cook who loved cooking big southern, Sunday lunches for her family. She loved her children and grandchildren fiercely. Pat worked as a seamstress at Lamar Manufacturing for many years, and then later retired from Bremen Bowdon Investment Company.
Pat is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Melinda and Rhett Newton of Rome; her son and daughter-in-law, Marc and Emily Cole of Acworth; and her grandchildren, Kennedi Newton, Brady, Karsyn and Easton Cole. She is also survived by her sisters, Pamela Harris of Weaver, AL and Peggy Sparks of Jacksonville, AL; her sister-in-law, Pat Floyd (Gene) of Piedmont, AL and Dot Lindblad (Mike) of Palatine, IL; and many other aunts, cousins and nieces.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, Augu. 25, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. No funeral services are planned. After the visitation, Mrs. Cole’s body will be cremated.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
