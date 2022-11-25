Patricia Briggs Dean, 69, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022. She was born on March 21, 1953. She is the daughter of the late William Rhett Briggs and the late Anne Mae Woods Briggs.
Patricia was a devout Christian, who loved her church and helping others. She always took time to take care of others. She enjoyed cooking and loved all animals.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, George Dean and her brother, John Sellars, and her sisters Betty Ralston, Margie Helms, and Margaret Sellers. She is survived by her children, Maria and Walter Fisher, Randy and Kristen Tumlin, Mike and Susan Knight, Jody Tumlin, and Ashley Holmes; step-daughters, Patricia Ward and Christy Solane; sisters, Sue Mashburn and Brenda Pruitt; twenty one grandchildren; two great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 26, 2022 from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM from Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel. The service will follow at 2:00 from the Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel. Interment will be at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent to www.jones-wynn.com Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements. 770-459-3694.
