Patricia Briggs Dean, 69, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022. She was born on March 21, 1953. She is the daughter of the late William Rhett Briggs and the late Anne Mae Woods Briggs.

Patricia was a devout Christian, who loved her church and helping others. She always took time to take care of others. She enjoyed cooking and loved all animals.

