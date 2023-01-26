Patricia B. McBrayer, 85, of Carrollton, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Aug. 10, 1937, in Elberton, the daughter of the late Robert E. Beggs and the late Aurie Dickerson Beggs.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Patricia B. McBrayer, 85, of Carrollton, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Aug. 10, 1937, in Elberton, the daughter of the late Robert E. Beggs and the late Aurie Dickerson Beggs.
She graduated from Elbert County High School, and worked as an Administrative Secretary for many years, retiring in 1990 from Southern States. Mrs. McBrayer was a faithful member of Bethesda Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, George W. McBrayer Jr.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, George R. and Cheryl McBrayer of Anniston, Alabama, James W. and Jennifer McBrayer and Henry T. and Lynn McBrayer, all of Carrollton; siblings, Jean and Kent Jewell of Lancaster, SC, Susan and Marshall Suttles and Janice Dickerson, all of Elberton, and Deanna Beggs of Royston; grandchildren, David Goodman and Sean Goodman, both of Heflin, Alabama, Jennifer Arias of Bowdon, Jake McBrayer of Temple, Lesley Gilley, Abby Moore, Amy McBrayer and Brandi Lyle, all of Carrollton; eleven great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and extended family; special friends, Wymena Hendrix and Ernest Jones.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at 11 a.m. from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home with the Rev. Allen Howard officiating. Eulogy will be provided by Henry McBrayer. Musical selections will be rendered by Mark Witham.
Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens with the Rev. Tony Morris presiding. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers, Jake McBrayer, Mitchell Gilley, Jacob Moore, Andrew Huddleston, David Goodman, Ian Lyle, Sean Goodman and Greg North.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, from 5-8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Omni Christian Services, 324 Dyer Road, Carrollton, GA 30116.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.