Patricia Ann Jordan, age 69, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Patricia was born on May 14, 1953, in Carrollton, Georgia, the daughter of the late James Manuel Jordan and the late Sarah Lynette Jordan.
Patricia was a retired police officer for the Cobb County Sheriff’s Department. She loved spending time with her family, and she will be truly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.