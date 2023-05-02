Our family sadly lost our beloved sister and aunt, Patricia Ann Causey, most commonly known as Aunt T, on Monday, May 1, 2023. Patricia was born to Felton and Edith Causey on December 23, 1949, in Newnan, Ga. After graduation, Patricia attended Reinhardt University for her bachelor's degree and became an educator in the Coweta County School System. She started her teaching career at Eastside Elementary and then East Coweta High School. She later earned a master's degree from West Georgia University. She had an impressive career at the University of West Georgia, where she was a cherished colleague and friend to many, retiring as Assistant Dean of Students in 2012. Patricia loved traveling, her cats & dogs and was an avid reader of books but nothing compared to her love for her family. Her pride and joy were her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Her most treasured memories were among her sisters and family at the beach. Patricia rarely missed a school event, awards day or athletic game throughout the years. She was an unwavering supporter and a ferocious champion for her loved ones, as evident from her pride in displaying their accomplishments on her Facebook page often. Patricia is survived by her sisters Susan (Denny) Heard, Carol (Jim) Coxe, and Janie (Randy) Owens; nephews Ryan (Michelle) Owens, Brett (Catie) Heard, and Josh (Ashley) Owens; nieces Joni (Todd) Scarbrough, Julie (Dameon) Owens-Binion; and nine great nieces and nephews. Patricia is preceded in death by her parents, Felton and Edith Causey, and her nephew Hunter Scarbrough. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023, from 12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m., with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel of McKoon Funeral Home 38 Jackson St. Newnan, GA 30263. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckoon.com. Rather than flowers, donations can be made to the Hunter Scarbrough Foundation, PO Box 651 Newnan, GA 30264 or www.hunterman.org in her name. McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory (770) 253-4580.
