Timothy Brodeur - Middle Middle School Teacher of the Year

Carrollton Middle School Teacher of the Year Timothy Brodeur is pictured with some of his students. From left are Jaylan Potts, Brodeur, Nataly Vallecillo and Kimberly Rodriguez.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Timothy Brodeur’s path to becoming an educator began in the eighth grade. Drawing inspiration from three pivotal seeds, his story highlights the power of passion, character, and authenticity in education.

The Carrollton Middle School teacher’s journey started with what he refers to as his first “seed of interest,” planted by an eighth grade Georgia Studies teacher who sparked curiosity and ignited a passion for education early on.