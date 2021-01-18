“Love” was the most spoken word in downtown Carrollton Monday morning when community members gathered for the “Beloved Unity Walk” and the “Laying of the Wreath” at the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. monument.
With police motorcycles making a safe way down Newnan Street, dozens of Carrollton neighbors walked east from the Carrollton Center for the Arts to the courthouse park and the monument to King.
Historically, the Carroll County NAACP has hosted an MLK Day parade downtown, but the organization earlier said it would be postponed until next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The crowd was diverse in age, faith and ethnicity. Walking together were pastors, teachers, business owners, law enforcement officers and civic leaders. They walked for six blocks, waving at cars as drivers honked horns in support. In the front of the procession, a child carried a large wreath of white and purple roses.
When the group arrived at the park, they gathered around the monument as the children all sat in the grass. The gathering was not just to honor the memory of the civil rights leader; it was also a prayer vigil in which pastors from different churches prayed about challenges being experienced in Carroll County. Prayers for the community, for healing COVID-19 victims, for unity, and for race relations were offered.
Standing on the front row of the crowd were city council members Jacqueline Bridges, Bob Uglum and Jim Watters. Michelle Morgan who chairs the Carroll County Board of Commissioners, joined Montrell McClendon, Carroll County Commissioner for District 1. Also present were Police Chief Joel Richards and Sheriff Terry Langley.
Dr. Meda Rollings opened the program, invoking the memory of King. Rollings, who is co-chair of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Coalition in Carrollton, holds a doctoral degree from Mercer University (Atlanta) in Higher Education Administration, was a faculty member at the University of West Georgia, and is the host of the “Unspeakable J.O.Y Conference” radio show airing on 106liveradio.com.
“Dr. King cared about his neighbors and … America being unified,” Rollins said. “This an urgent call to humankind, our government, state, local officials and even more right here in our beloved Carrollton, Georgia. Just as Dr. King stated in his famous quote, ‘I have decided to stick to love … Hate is too great a burden to bear.’ ”
“Dr. King’s teaching provided an avenue for change and actions,” Rollins continued. “To speak up when injustices occurred and to change the hearts of people to servant’s hearts. His message of equality, justice, and love for all humankind is still needed today when our country is still very much divided.”
Councilman Watters, who assisted Chairman Morgan in the laying of the wreath on King’s monument said, “It’s a great day and I’m proud to be a part of it. I’m also thankful for the MLK Coalition and all they’re doing to unite our city.”
Sheriff Langley said, “This was an uplifting event. It made us thankful for the unity in our community but also challenged us to work on what we need to do better. But we can all do it — together.”
Chief Richards said that the event helped reconnect members of the community distanced by the pandemic.
“For three years before COVID, the Carrollton Police Department met and partnered with pastors and other members of the community to create a stronger bond between police officers and citizens. We met monthly and ate lunch together, working on unity in our community. We’ve missed doing that and look forward to getting back to it just as soon as we safely can.”
For the Benediction, the crowd prayed and was tasked to “take the love and unity from this ceremony and put it out into our homes and lives. To walk arm in arm together, to pray together, and to speak up when we see an injustice.”
The conclusion of the event was the crowd singing “We Shall Overcome.”
