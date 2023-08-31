Pastor Elton Davis, age 77, of Carrollton, Georgia died on Aug. 28, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday Sept. 2, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 563 Old Bremen Rd, Carrollton, GA 30117, Rev. Cedric Duncan, Pastor; Rev L M Spear, Eulogist. Interment will follow at Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday Sept. 1, 2023 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
