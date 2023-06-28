Past Rotary Club of Carrollton presidents participate in pass-the-gavel ceremony

Rotary Club of Carrollton past presidents participated in a pass-the-gavel ceremony to celebrate new leadership year for 2023-2024. Back row, from left, are Past Presidents Scott Robison (2021-2022), John Jackson (2018-2019), Ben Butler (2020-2021), Galen Hobbs (2017-2018), Jay Gill (2016-2017), Jill Pierce (2015-2016), Steve Davis (2009-2010), Bruce Lyon (1981-1982, 2001-2002), Stacey Blackmon (2011-2012), Gary Bullock (1984-1985), George Lenaeus (1994-1995), David Parkman (2007-2008), Henry Dickerson (1997-1998), and Bill McGee (1996-1997). Front row: Newly installed Rotary President Anna Clifton (2023-2024), Past Presidents Sandra Morris (2019-2020), Charles Willis (1992-1993), Larry Frazier (2014-2015), Lynn Kress (2012-2013), John T. Lewis (1988-1989), Jim Cooper (2000-2001), and Julianne Foster (2022-2023).

 Photo By NOAH SCHROYER

A club with an 83-year legacy kicked off a new leadership year with the installation of a new president and a celebration with past presidents who participated in passing the gavel to formalize the occasion.

Twenty-two past presidents of the Rotary Club of Carrollton participated in the gavel ceremony with one also representing the first president of the club, Dr. I.S. Ingram. Ingram, who was president of what was then West Georgia College, initiated the formation of the club with the help of other Rotary clubs around the area. The first meeting was held at WGC in June 1939. Sunset Hills Country Club, where most club meetings have been held since, did not exist at the time.