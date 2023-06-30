Mabel Stephenson

Recent UWG graduate and Newnan native Mabel Stephenson is pursuing her dream to be an astrophysicist.

University of West Georgia physics major and Newnan native Mabel Stephenson has spent most of her life looking into the past.

She often wondered about the idea of nothing becoming something within the chasm of the universe. Stephenson later began a life path researching this question.