While she was not a driver, the Carrollton Police Department arrested Shardae Brown, 36 of Carrollton during a traffic stop.

According to the report, CPD Officer Cody Kenerly stopped a white Hyundai Elantra at around 9:12 p.m. due to a dark window tint. The traffic stop took place in the area of Lovvorn Road and Brumbelow Road.

Trending Videos