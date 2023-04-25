While she was not a driver, the Carrollton Police Department arrested Shardae Brown, 36 of Carrollton during a traffic stop.
According to the report, CPD Officer Cody Kenerly stopped a white Hyundai Elantra at around 9:12 p.m. due to a dark window tint. The traffic stop took place in the area of Lovvorn Road and Brumbelow Road.
Kenerly said in his report that he noticed a strong odor of marijuana when he approached the vehicle and began speaking with the driver which prompted an investigation to take place.
During that investigation, Kenerley found that the driver of the vehicle had possession of marijuana. Brown proceeded to ask Kenerley if he could hand her a cigarette out of her pocketbook.
When Kenerly did so he reported that he noticed there was marijuana inside the cigarette packaging. All of the marijuana was destroyed and neither party was charged with marijuana possession.
The finding of marijuana did, however, prompt a probable cause search of the bag. During the probable cause search, Kenerley discovered methamphetamine inside of the bag.
Brown was transported to the Carroll County Jail where the jail staff located crack cocaine on her person. Brown was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Crack Cocaine.
