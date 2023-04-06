A Carroll County woman is behind bars after a traffic stop and a discovery at the Carroll County jail.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marrisa Easterling, 26, of Villa Rica, On Tuesday.
Easterling was the passenger of the vehicle during a traffic stop off of North Van Wert Road. She was arrested and charged with two counts of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Schedule II Narcotics, and Crossing the Guard Line with Narcotics.
According to the report, Officer Jeff Attison pulled over a gold Honda with no tag traveling North on North Van Wert.
The stop took place in the River Trace neighborhood. The driver, who was identified as Desiree Fordham was told why the stop was taking place. Fordham handed Attison the title of the car that had not been dated. The passenger, Easterling, did not speak to Attison and when asked for her name she continued to face forward
Another law enforcement officer arrived on the scene with Attison, who asked Fordham if there was anything illegal in the vehicle to which she said, “no”.
Attison asked for consent to search the car to which she then said “yes.” Easterling was asked to exit the vehicle, which she did with her purse in her hand. Marshall initially told her she needed to leave the purse in the car, but she told the officers that she needed to take it with her. Marshall told Easterling that he would have to conduct a search of the purse for weapons in order to verify officer safety. Easterling again refused her purse to be checked. Attison called for K9 Rambo to the scene in order to conduct a free air sniff of the vehicle. The free air sniff of the vehicle was conducted and Rambo alerted handlers to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle.
According to the report written by Attison, “Inside the purse that Easterling had in her possession, I discovered marijuana ‘bong’, a glass pipe commonly used for ingesting methamphetamines, a small bag of suspected marijuana, a glass container containing two blue pills (identified as Oxycodone Hydrochloride 30 mg, a Schedule II narcotic) and a small amount of suspected methamphetamine.” Easterling was placed into custody by Attison and read her Miranda Waiver, which she confirmed she understood. Attison questioned Easterling as to what the pills were to which she said, “pain pills,” according to the report. Attison continued asking what was the substance at the bottom of the glass jar and Easterling told Attison, “probably meth.”
Attison continued the search and found no other narcotics inside the vehicle. Attison asked Easterling multiple times if there were any other narcotics hidden on or inside her. Each time Easterling told him that she did not. Easterling informed Fordham that she had seven days to obtain a tag and left her with a verbal warning. Before leaving, Attison poured out the suspected marijuana and crushed it out. Easterling was then placed in the patrol car and transported to the Carroll County Jail.
Once at the Carroll County Jail, Easterling was taken inside and strip searched by the detention officers because of her charges. Attison was notified that the detention officers found suspected methamphetamine inside of Easterling’s vagina during the strip search. A detention officer vacuum sealed the substance for it to be placed into evidence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.