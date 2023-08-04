The Carrollton Police Department arrested two people during a traffic stop Thursday evening. The two arrested were Anna McLain, 26, of Carrollton, who was charged with two counts of Illegal Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Evan Beasley, 48, charged with a Window, Windshield or Wiper Violation and Possession Less than 1 Ounce.

According to the report, Corporal Alec Uglum was patrolling Newnan Street near Adamson Square at around 8:10 p.m. on Aug. 3, 2023. Uglum observed a white Acura that he recognized from a prior case where the suspects had allegedly used it to escape during a shoplifting and terroristic threats case. He also noted that the vehicle has a documented history of the passengers transporting many dangerous felony narcotics such as methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine.