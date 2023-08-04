The Carrollton Police Department arrested two people during a traffic stop Thursday evening. The two arrested were Anna McLain, 26, of Carrollton, who was charged with two counts of Illegal Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Evan Beasley, 48, charged with a Window, Windshield or Wiper Violation and Possession Less than 1 Ounce.
According to the report, Corporal Alec Uglum was patrolling Newnan Street near Adamson Square at around 8:10 p.m. on Aug. 3, 2023. Uglum observed a white Acura that he recognized from a prior case where the suspects had allegedly used it to escape during a shoplifting and terroristic threats case. He also noted that the vehicle has a documented history of the passengers transporting many dangerous felony narcotics such as methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine.
Uglum followed the vehicle as it proceeded to travel west on Alabama Street before making a left onto Burson Avenue. Uglum noticed that the front driver and passenger window had a light-altering material or tint. Uglum then moved behind the vehicles and noticed that the windshield was severely cracked to the point that it went the entire glass height.
Based on the history of narcotics, Uglum radioed for K-9 Officer Kane Moore to assist. Officer Dylan Maxwell also responded despite Uglum not requesting him nor asking for any additional officers. Uglum informed 911 dispatch of his location and the suspect car before initiating the traffic stop in the Lifeline EMS parking lot.
Uglum exited his patrol car and approached the Acura where he made contact with Beasley. Uglum explained the reason for the stop mentioning both infractions. Uglum tested the front driver window which showed a 27% light transmission. While speaking with Beasley, Uglum observed that the passenger was “fidgeting more than most.”
After asking for Beasley’s license he asked for the other passenger and she allegedly advised it was at her home and pointed down Matthews Avenue. Uglum asked where the home was and the passenger said “22 Matthews Avenue.” He noted in his report that there was no 22 Matthews Avenue and the passenger was pointing towards the “400 Block.” The passenger, McLain, then provided her name and date of birth.
Using the GCIC/NCIC on his computer, Uglum found out that Beasley had a history of felony drug charges as recent as Feb. 22, 2023. McLain did not return valid and Uglum added in his report could have given false information to conceal a warrant.
Uglum returned to the Acura and asked McLain to exit the vehicle for his safety. McLain then said she may have her license in her purse. Uglum asked McLain to search the bag so he could be sure she did not reach for a concealed weapon. McLain’s door was open and she was digging through her purse. Uglum again asked about consent to search the bag. She stopped and apologized to Uglum before giving him the bag and exiting to the front of the patrol car.
While conducting the consented search, Uglum found her ID and also a loose hypodermic needle next to a rolled dollar bill. Uglum noted he knew that both items were used to ingest illegal narcotics. GCIC never returned his request for McLain’s information, but her license number was accurate with the information she provided Uglum.
McLain admitted to Uglum that she had allegedly used methamphetamine but no other narcotics. She stated she ingested it orally which meant both of the items found in her purse would not be necessary.
Uglum then asked Beasley to exit the vehicle. Beasley consented to a search and nothing was found. Beasley relocated with Uglum to the front of the vehicle, away from McLain. Uglum informed Beasley of the paraphernalia related to the methamphetamine. Beasley allegedly admitted that he had been a cocaine user but did not have any at the moment. Uglum mentioned that McLain could have concealed something in his car related to the drug items. Beasley agreed and said he would be in trouble after they were discovered. He told Uglum that McLain had several bags in the backseat and he had a small amount of marijuana in his black Adidas backpack near her items. Beasley consented to a search of his car.
In the front passenger floor where McLain had been seated, Uglum found a face-down cellphone and a mint container. Inside the container, he allegedly found a crystal substance that was recognized as methamphetamine. He later found a folded up piece of aluminum foil with a gray tar-like substance Uglum suspected was heroin.
In the back seat, Uglum found the black backpack with a misdemeanor amount of suspected marijuana.
Uglum then took McClain toward the rear of his patrol car to speak with her. He explained he found a simple possession amount and asked what he found on the side of the vehicle.
According to Uglum’s report, “she drooped her face downward and told me, ‘clear.’ ” Uglum confirmed with her that clear is a street term for methamphetamine. However, she denied having the ice breaker mint container containing heroin. Both items were discovered on the floor where she sat with her purse and cell phone. McLain was adamant her methamphetamine would have been in a makeup bag near the door or on the floor.
Beasley was cited for possession of marijuana and for his cracked windshield and released from the scene. McLain was arrested and taken to the Carroll County Jail where she was charged with two count of illegal possession of methamphetamine and heroin.
