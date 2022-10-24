Partners Advancing Student Success (PASS) recently released its end of year report for the 2021-22 school year. The organization continued to grow and serve more students meaningfully, with a more than 93 percent graduation rate among served students.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2022, PASS was originally founded in 2012 as "Communities in Schools of Carroll County,." The organization focuses on improving student success by providing support and services to high school students. PASS aims to increase graduation rates and keep students on track to finish high school.

