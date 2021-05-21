The Partner Advancing Student Success (PASS) Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was approved by the Carroll County Board of Education during its meeting on Thursday.
Superintendent Scott K. Cowart recommended that the board approve the MOU at 100% of salaries to be funded by Carroll County Schools with six advocates.
Board member Kerry Miller motioned the recommendation and was seconded by board member Bernice Brooks. All board members agreed upon the approval.
Initially, PASS executive director Cynthia Langley wanted the board to consider funding the advocates at 100% with four advocates. Donna Lackey, chair of the PASS Board, reported that there has been a decrease in corporate donations. Lackey also mentioned that funds from fundraising and several grants are running out and are hard to find due to the pandemic.
After hearing the request, the board mentioned their concerns with the student-teacher ratio. Board member Bart Carter shared that he would like to see a full-time advocate at Mt. Zion and Bowdon high schools. Chairperson Sandra Morris stated that although she is a PASS supporter she has concerns with paying 100% when there are other nonprofit organizations who might want to partner with the school system.
Therefore, Carter suggested that the MOU be adjusted to add a full advocate position at Bowdon and Mt. Zion high schools; one at Temple High School, as well as a one each at Central and Villa Rica high schools with another splitting time between these two schools.
Carter further asked that funding be at 100% and PASS continue to work on grants and fundraising for direct expenditures on students. Cowart addressed to the board the they have the money to fund the advocates, and that the cost would be approximately $276,000 to meet Carter’s suggestion.
The new PASS MOU will be effective next school term with the suggested recommendation of one advocate at Bowdon, Mt. Zion, and Temple High School, and the three advocates for Central and Villa Rica high schools.
