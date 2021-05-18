Carroll County Board of Education members were updated earlier this week on the current Partners Advancing Student Success (PASS) funding as well as the construction of new facilities.
The first half of Monday’s meeting focused on PASS, which is a nonprofit organization that supports students with the goal of increasing graduation rates and keeping them on track to finish high school.
“We case manage, but more importantly we work to make sure we are effectively helping students achieve all of their goals,” PASS advocate, Temekia Cheely told the Times-Georgian. “We are there for the students in whatever they need, from clothes, to food, to a job, and so on.”
There are currently five PASS advocates who serve in each of the five Carroll County high schools. However, during the board meeting, its executive director Cynthia Langley said she would like to decrease that number to four. Langley also asked the board to consider increasing their funds for the upcoming school year.
As of now, the BOE is funding the advocates at 50%, which is approximately $121,000 a year. Langley asked the board to consider funding them at around $184,000 a year.
The BOE members told Langley they are pleased with the efforts brought forth by the advocates. However, they said they had concerns with the quality of work these students will receive if they choose to approve this request.
One of the advocates, Hannah Yates, shared her story in front of the board, detailing the work she does on a regular basis to show that each student will still receive the help they need.
After hearing their case, the board agreed to amend the agenda and announce their decision during the next meeting set for Thursday.
As for updates on school projects, Assistant Superintendent Terry Jones told the board that the school system has a lot of projects underway at the moment. They have contractors working at Villa Rica High School (VRHS), Temple Middle School (TMS), Bay Springs Middle (BSM) and Temple High School (THS).
At the meeting, Jones said the contractors have all of the plumbing and electrical roughed in by the concession stand and restrooms at VRHS and TMS football stadiums. He also mentioned that the contractors have been working at the other schools as well. Contractors will soon be starting on the block work for those areas at the VRHS and TMS football stadiums over the next few weeks.
“The contractors have laid down the stone base for the sports turf on the track and field,” said Jones. “Over the next few weeks, they will be putting in the track surfaces as well as the turf, so each of these projects should take off shortly.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.