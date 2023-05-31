Parks, Bryan take home May Bassmasters tournament win

West Point Lake was the site of the Carroll Bassmasters' May tournament. John Bryan caught the biggest fish of the tournament, working alongside Angler of the Year leader Daniel Parks, to take first place as a duo.
Bryan and Parks used shaky heads and spinnerbaits around brush piles to catch a five-fish limit weighing 12.49 pounds for the top weight of the May tournament.
Justin Mosley and Larry Estvanko used jigs and crank baits on points and brush piles to catch a total weight of 9.09 pounds for second place.
In third place, weighing in at 7.65 pounds was the team of Carl Quertermus and Wesley Bleich.
As one angler of the winning duo, Bryan caught the Big Bass of the tournament on a shaky head, with a bass weighing 3.67 pounds.
With another tournament win under his belt, Parks remains in the lead for the Angler of the Year Award with 172 points.
Kenny Bryan is second with 160, Justin Mosley is third at 158, Wesley Bleich is a close fourth with 156, and Jason Holland rounds out the top five in contention with 154.
The June tournament for the Carroll Bassmasters will be at Lake Weiss in Centre, Alabama.
