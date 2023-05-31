Parks, Bryan take home May Bassmasters tournament win

John Bryan and Daniel Parks caught a limit weighing 12.49 pounds for the top weight of the Carroll Bassmasters' May tournament. Bryan (right) had the Big Bass of the tournament, weighing in at 3.67 pounds.

 Submitted Photo

West Point Lake was the site of the Carroll Bassmasters' May tournament. John Bryan caught the biggest fish of the tournament, working alongside Angler of the Year leader Daniel Parks, to take first place as a duo.

Bryan and Parks used shaky heads and spinnerbaits around brush piles to catch a five-fish limit weighing 12.49 pounds for the top weight of the May tournament.

