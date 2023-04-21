Mark Parkman

Mark Parkman, speaking to the audience at the 2022 honors night program, was inducted as the 19th recipient of the Carrollton High School Distinguished Alumni Award.

A Carrollton High school graduate who grew up learning the importance of stories worth telling would go on to take this truth as a career calling, ending up in the world of Olympic excellence. And while Mark Parkman never pursued the dream of achieving an Olympic gold medal himself, he made sure the world not only read about the stories of those who did, but also heard about them and saw them, earning him a reputation that itself represents the Gold Standard in broadcast journalism.

Honoring him for this accomplishment, Parkman, Class of 1983, was named the 19th recipient of the Carrollton High School Distinguished Alumni Award, presented April 20 during the CHS 37th annual Academic Achievement Awards program at the Mabry Center for the Arts.

