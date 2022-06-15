When Randall Redding, owner of the Mill Town Music Hall in Bremen, called me in 2018 to his office, I was not sure what he wanted to discuss. I found out that he was the most Christian individual I had known in my life. At that time, my fiancé had passed away and Randall took his time to speak with me and helped me deal with the grief. This is the essence of who he was.
“We loved Mill Town,” said Rhonda Vincent, the well-known bluegrass musician. “I still hear from other groups in Nashville who told me how sad they are about the loss of Mill Town, specifically Randall and Tena Redding, Steve Bennett, chef Josh McCorsley, the staff and the wonderful fans in Bremen. When I meet fans in my concerts, they tell me they miss Bremen and Mill Town. The volunteers and fans really helped to keep the beauty of the music hall alive. Tell everyone that we were excited every time my band and I came to Bremen.”
William Lee Golden is a member of The Oak Ridge Boys. “Randall was a wonderful Christian man and selfless. I remember him telling me he always wanted to bring more Christian groups, including Nashville artists, into Bremen,” said Golden. “We had some of the best food there which was amazing. Randall always made us feel welcomed when we were at the show.” During his interview, Golden told me about his former wife who died of Cancer. “It was a tough time for my family and myself. It took me a long time before I started singing again, but Randall would speak with me on the phone, helping me with my grief as he would do for anyone,” said Golden.
I had the chance to see newly inducted member of The Grand Ole Opry, Gene Watson, at a music festival near Augusta, Ga., in May.
“I always liked to come to Mill Town Music Hall,” said Watson. “Everyone knew about the great food that our musicians received, and the volunteers and staff were super. The fans were excited especially when my buddy, Rhonda Vincent, showed up at the venue. It was always special to see Randall and Tena in the front row smiling. Some of the best times were with Randall and Tena, the two owners of the show, during dinner. The prayer over dinner and before the concert was special. Most of my Nashville friends were saddened when Mill Town Music Hall was closed.”
Marty Raybon, the well-known singer of the band Shenandoah, is one of Redding’s cherished performers and friends. “I spoke to him almost every two weeks,” said Raybon. “He is the real deal and every time Randall would listen to our group, he would ask when we are coming back to Mill Town.” “He always wanted me to sing a spiritual song. When he passed away, I was asked to sing at Randall’s funeral, and that was a blessing,” Raybon said.
When the Gatlin Brothers were at Mill Town Music Hall in Bremen several years ago, they became an integral part of Liberty Legends USA, a company of clothing made in the USA, especially in West Georgia. Bremen was once a clothing empire.
Larry Gatlin said, “I met with some workers at The Sewell Companies which manufactured this clothing line with Robin Worley.”
After Worley and Redding met with the Gatlin Brothers in Tennessee, the Liberty Legends USA movement began. The project included the Oak Ridge Boys, The Gatlin Brothers, Ambassador Andrew Young and other prominent individuals.
Many people know about Randall’s R.K. Redding Construction Company and Mill Town Music Hall, but many do not know that he helped many individuals, students, churches, organizations, volunteers and a group of men from The Blake House that worked in the music hall. We all should remember that this man was definitely one of the best Christian leaders in west Georgia and beyond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.