Parker Farley

Mr. Parker Emmanuel “Manny” Farley, age 15, of Carrollton died on October 16, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday October 22, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Mabry Arts Center, 510 Stadium Dr, Carrollton, GA 30117. Visitation will be Saturday October 22, 2022 from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour. In accordance with Carrollton City Schools, masks are optional for those who attend, but are recommended for individuals who are unvaccinated. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Parker Farley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos