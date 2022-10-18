The importance, benefits and increased participation in the Carroll County School System’s “Parent Portal” were highlighted during the Board of Education’s October work session held Monday night at the BOE Office on Independence Drive in Carrollton.

A platform that allows password protected parental access to an array of student information via on-line connectivity by computer or phone, the Parent Portal continues to see increased usage by parents, according to Dr. Jessica Ainsworth, assistant superintendent of school performance.

