The importance, benefits and increased participation in the Carroll County School System’s “Parent Portal” were highlighted during the Board of Education’s October work session held Monday night at the BOE Office on Independence Drive in Carrollton.
A platform that allows password protected parental access to an array of student information via on-line connectivity by computer or phone, the Parent Portal continues to see increased usage by parents, according to Dr. Jessica Ainsworth, assistant superintendent of school performance.
The following points regarding the Parent Portal were displayed:
• allows real-time access to student grades and milestones
• review student attendance and absences
• see upcoming and missing assignments for students
• receive School and District announcements
• 49% of students had at least one parent on the Parent Porta during the last year, but that percentage has jumped to 81% through thus far in the 2022-23 school term
• compared to an average of 5,000 weekly visits by parents to the Parent Portal last year. An average of 12,000 weekly visits have been recorded this year.
Next steps, according to Dr. Ainsworth, are to develop an approach to reach the 19% of parents who are not utilizing the multi-faceted service, identify other processes that can be streamline through the Parent Portal and roll out a Multi-Year Academic Planner to all five schools to track graduation progress.
As noted on the large screen in the board meeting room, “Students with engaged parents are more likely to have higher self-esteem, lower absenteeism, and earn higher grades or test score.”
Additionally, updates regarding ongoing and upcoming construction projects were provided to board members by Assistant Superintendent Terry Jones.
CONSTRUCTION — ONGOING PROJECTS
- Bowdon High:
- Contractors continue to landscape around the new addition, adding additional plants and bedding along with sod out by Hwy 166. Along with the additional landscaping, contractors continue to work off a punch list prior to closing this project out. This is a SPLOST VI project.
- HVAC Projects at Bowdon High, Temple High and Villa Rica High: At Bowdon High, footings have been poured for the screen wall where the transformer will be located. Contractors have begun installing the spiral duct inside the gymnasium. The foundation for the new chase wall has also been poured. As the contractor’s complete work at Bowdon High, they will then move to Villa Rica High. Equipment and supplies have already been delivered to Villa Rica High. The HVAC Units should be on site by late February and ready to be installed. This project is funded through the 2023 general fund.
- Sandhill Elementary: With the classroom and cafeteria addition, contractors have installed the school logo on the brick ramp leading into the cafeteria. They also continue to work off a punch list to correct deficiencies prior to closing this project out. This is a SPLOST V project.
- Villa Rica Elementary: Landscapers continue to lay sod a bedding around the new classroom addition as well as sod the area where the old classroom wing was taken down. Along with the landscaping, contractors continue to work off a punch list prior to closing this project out. This is a SPLOST VI project.
- Bay Springs Middle: The pipe structures have been delivered to Bay Springs Middle where the new bus lane will be added. Contractors have the grade stakes in place marking the drive, as well as the location. Contractors will start grading for the new drive this week. This project is being funded through the 2023 general fund.
- Temple High: Contractors are replacing the fire alarm system at Temple High. New fire panels have been installed, along with new pull stations, fire strobes, smoke detectors and sensors. This project is funded through the 2023 general fund.
- Temple Middle: Bids for the six-classroom addition and renovation project were accepted on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Results from the bid opening will be shared as a business item later in the Work Session. This project will be funded through state capital outlay and SPLOST V funds.
UPCOMING
CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS
- Ithaca Elementary: Bids for the six-classroom addition at Ithica Elementary are due on Tuesday, Oct. 18 and will be shared with the Board as a Business Item during the Board Meeting on Thursday, Oct. 20. This is a SPLOST V project.
- Central Elementary: The pre-bid meeting for the three-classroom addition at Central Elementary, along with the cafeteria addition and renovation, is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 19. Bids are due Thursday, Nov. 3, and the results will be shared with the Board at the Work Session scheduled for Monday, Nov. 14. This project is funded through state capital outlay and SPLOST V funds.
