The Georgia Department of Education recognized Carrollton High School senior Rachel Parcels during a virtual awards presentation May 3.
Parcels received an Award of Excellence, presented by Georgia State School Supt. Richard Woods. Wina Low, the director of special education and support services for the GaDOE presented the award.
Rachel is the recipient of the CHS Trojan Hero Academics Award which is given to one high school student who shows determination and dedication in order to demonstrate outstanding academic success within the classroom.
She has been accepted to Jackson State University and hopes to one day become a physical therapist.
