Paramore rocked the State Farm Arena on May 25, hitting the second stop on its North American tour for their 2023 release, “This Is Why”. Lead singer Hayley Williams demonstrated her boundless energy and enthusiasm, celebrating the group’s fans with explosions of confetti, a light show and multiple sing-alongs from the fans, especially on the band’s longest-running material including the hits “That’s What You Get” and “Playing God”. Williams’s lyrics often deal with her internal dialogue, one that has steadily become more self-assured and sincere.

Just over a decade ago, the band’s bright future was not a certainty.

