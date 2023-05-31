Paramore rocked the State Farm Arena on May 25, hitting the second stop on its North American tour for their 2023 release, “This Is Why”. Lead singer Hayley Williams demonstrated her boundless energy and enthusiasm, celebrating the group’s fans with explosions of confetti, a light show and multiple sing-alongs from the fans, especially on the band’s longest-running material including the hits “That’s What You Get” and “Playing God”. Williams’s lyrics often deal with her internal dialogue, one that has steadily become more self-assured and sincere.
Just over a decade ago, the band’s bright future was not a certainty.
Following the release of their first three albums, 2005’s “All We Know Is Falling”, 2007’s “Riot!”, and 2009’s “Brand New Eyes”, the band splintered. In 2010, original lead guitarist Josh Farro and his brother Zac, the band’s drummer, left the group citing Williams’s growing popularity and their frustration at being her sidemen. This left original bassist Jeremy Davis and touring guitarist Taylor York to determine the future of the band.
To their credit, they along with Williams soldiered on and expanded the palette of the band’s repertoire.
As they had originally been a Pop-Punk band who had spent years playing on the Vans Warped Tour and performing to a youthful crowd, they embraced the Pop side of their sound all the more.
They also engaged in greater creativity for their next album, 2013’s “Paramore”, which featured the three of them on its cover.
The album debuted on the Billboard 200 at number one in the United States, selling over 100,000 copies in the first week of its release.
The album “Paramore” also took some creative risks by including some musical interludes between its main songs.
Adding this Art Rock approach made the record a transitional move for the band, one that challenged their core fan base and positioned them toward a larger listenering audience.
Historically, when other performers have done this, they are labeled “sell-outs” looking for greater adulation despite a potential loss of creative credibility.
Instead, Paramore retained their fans and became a major hit-making entity.
Critical acclaim, a third rail for many groups, was also lauded on the band.
The album spawned four hit singles, including album advance-release “Now”, with its hard-rocking Ska sound referencing the band’s harder Punk roots, but adding the melodic edge that would become a greater aspect of their sound.
“Lost the battle, win the war/I’m bringing my sinking ship back to the shore/Starting over or head back in/There’s a time and a place to die, but this ain’t it”, Williams sings. In interviews from that time, she stated that when writing the song, she felt all the frustration of the band’s changes pouring out into the song’s lyrics once York, who was now her primary songwriting partner, shared the song’s main riff with her.
Second advance-release single from the album, “Still Into You”, has a more Power Pop approach that helped it sell over a million copies.
It became a fan favorite, one that showcases Williams’s vocal range and some sincerely hearfelt lyrics celebrating a long-standing romance.
The staccato backing guitar and keyboards add to the song’s soaring quality.
“Daydreaming”, the third single, has a hook that Williams admits resembles Blondie’s 1979 single “Dreaming”, but its remaining elements are outside the band’s original wheelhouse, separating the song from the band’s past.
Dynamics within the song’s performance and its bigger production make it comparable to an alternative subgenre known as Dream Pop, one that includes bands such as Cocteau Twins.
It is a song that shows the band were open to greater risk-taking with their new outlook.
Fourth single, “Ain’t It Fun”, became the band’s biggest up to that time.
Featuring a gospel choir, a xylophone, and inspirational lyrics, it has a hard funk rhythm that had been previously absent from the band’s output.
A decade after Paramore reinvented itself, it still delivers on a level beyond what was expected. After Davis left in 2015 and Zac Farro returned in 2016, the twists in the band’s story continued.
They remain a fascinating group who only improve with age.
