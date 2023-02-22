Paramore, the Pop/Punk/Rock band featuring singer Hayley Williams, released its new album, “This Is Why”, on February 10. It is the band’s first since 2017’s “After Laughter”, a set that saw the return of founding drummer Zac Farro and a batch of songs that harkened back to some of the musical and stylistic flourishes of the 80’s. Multi-instrumentalist Taylor York was co-producer of that record, and his tenure in the band dates back to 2007.

My first experience with the band goes back to 2012 or so when a former student posted a set of drum covers on YouTube. Among the songs she played was Paramore’s hit single “Misery Business”. The drumming on that song, performed by Farro, was pretty intense, and I was impressed. I was intrigued by the band and its energetic enthusiasm. I began the task of locating Paramore’s albums for myself. The 2005 debut “All We Know Is Falling”, 2007’s “Riot!” and 2009’s “Brand New Eyes” all were albums I had seen in music stores, but until then I had not discovered their considerable merits.

