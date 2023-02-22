Paramore, the Pop/Punk/Rock band featuring singer Hayley Williams, released its new album, “This Is Why”, on February 10. It is the band’s first since 2017’s “After Laughter”, a set that saw the return of founding drummer Zac Farro and a batch of songs that harkened back to some of the musical and stylistic flourishes of the 80’s. Multi-instrumentalist Taylor York was co-producer of that record, and his tenure in the band dates back to 2007.
My first experience with the band goes back to 2012 or so when a former student posted a set of drum covers on YouTube. Among the songs she played was Paramore’s hit single “Misery Business”. The drumming on that song, performed by Farro, was pretty intense, and I was impressed. I was intrigued by the band and its energetic enthusiasm. I began the task of locating Paramore’s albums for myself. The 2005 debut “All We Know Is Falling”, 2007’s “Riot!” and 2009’s “Brand New Eyes” all were albums I had seen in music stores, but until then I had not discovered their considerable merits.
I listened to those records quite a bit, and when 2013’s “Paramore” was released, Ashley, my wife, got tickets for me as a birthday gift. Since our son, Price, was a fan of the music, he went with me to the show at The Arena at Gwinnett Center in Duluth, Georgia on November 27, 2013. They played all of our favorite songs from the early albums along with new and future hits such as “Fast in My Car”, “Now”, “Ain’t It Fun”, and “Still Into You”.
These six years after “After Laughter” and its tour concluded, I had heard Paramore were about to release “This Is Why”. I had seen the promotional materials at Seasick Records in Birmingham, Alabama, and was eager once again to listen to what music they made. Upon my first listen to it, I was both excited and surprised. As I continue to enjoy it, I believe it may be one of the best albums they have ever recorded, and that is quite a statement.
The album begins with the title track, a groove that seems aimless at first until it is taken over by Farro’s drums and the funky bassline from session player Brian Robert Jones. It is reminiscent of “Stereo” by Pavement, but that changes with the chorus.
“This is why/I don’t leave the house/You say the coast is clear/But you won’t catch me out/Oh why?/This is why,” Williams sings in octave harmony.
It is clear from these lyrics that this song and follow-up song “The News” are relating to the lockdown as well as the state of current affairs. Even so, neither song seems late to the lyrical party. If anything, they reinforce that the band have been impacted by these events like their fans.
Third song “Running Out of Time” is an ode to the distracted and overextended person that Williams has purported herself to be. She sings the song with facility across a dance-worthy rhythm courtesy of Farro and York. It gives way to the pulsating New Wave disco tune “C’est Comme Ca”, the chorus of which is bound to be a huge sing-along in concert. Revisiting the prior theme of isolationist fallout, Williams’s verses decry the limitations of her social interactions to humorous effect.
Side one’s closer, “Big Man, Little Dignity” features some wiry guitar from York and proof that Williams is her generation’s greatest pop singer. She maintains a vocal tone that is well-honed and never gives in to cliches that befall her peers. She effortlessly sings at the top of her soprano range and smoothly lands in its lower range. It makes the song’s chorus memorable to the point of it sticking in the listener’s mind.
“You First” is without a doubt my favorite song on the album. It is most like the early Paramore in its energy, but its lyrics are more mature, illuminating Williams’s self-reflection. Unquestionably, it has always been her vulnerability that has been the band’s strength, and on this album, it is demonstrated beautifully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.