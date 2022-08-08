As the morning sun arose in the east, runners began their stretches and tuneups for the 2022 Bowdon Founders' Day 5K Race that roared off at 7:30 a.m., kicking off Saurday's day-into-evening schedule of events that attracted an eclectic array of local citizens and out-of-town and out-of-state visitors.
Saturday marked the 41st Annual Founders' Day 5K.
If running in the warm, humid heat was not your choice, a wide selection of arts and crafts, barbecue, cold drinks and snow cones beckoned to folks ranging in age from infants in strollers to oldsters using canes.
The early morning 5K race, 3.1 miles for those not into the metric system, was won by 17-year old Blake Taylor with a time of 21:17.5.
Other runners who finished in the top four were Luke Moody (21:49.5), Clay Fuller (22.54.2), and Nick Samples (23.10.8).
Gracie Warren, a 16-year old from Roopville, was the top female runner with a 10th place time of 24.11.7.
Taking top honors in the Male Masters category was 71-year old David Harris (29:00.9). Forty-year old Larcie Richardson (25:37.8) turned in the fastest time in the Female Masters competition.
The day's activities also featured a parade led by the Bowdon High School Red Devil Band. Several floats, numerous vehicles of various types, and the customary tossing of candy to kids who lined the route and scrambled for the sweets highlighted the short trip down main street that was lined with hundreds of onlookers.
Sasquatch also made an appearance in the parade after loping over from his lair off Farmers High Road.
The day's activities wrapped up Saturday evening with live music by Jerry Rogers and a fireworks display.
"It was a great day!" said Jan Gibbs who heads up the Bowdon Main Street Program which coordinates the annual event.
"We especially want to offer a special thanks to members of the Bowdon Historical Society and the Bowdon Kiwanis Club for their great assistance in partnering with us to make Founders Day possible," she noted.
