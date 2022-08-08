As the morning sun arose in the east, runners began their stretches and tuneups for the 2022 Bowdon Founders' Day 5K Race that roared off at 7:30 a.m., kicking off Saurday's day-into-evening schedule of events that attracted an eclectic array of local citizens and out-of-town and out-of-state visitors.

Saturday marked the 41st Annual Founders' Day 5K.

