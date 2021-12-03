Carrollton's annual Christmas Parade and other activities on and around the Carrollton Square on Saturday will feature two big guys dressed in red.
The one with the white beard and red stocking cap in the "sleigh" will be the man from the North Pole, Santa Claus. He will be joined by his helpers who will be handing out candy to the kids as he crosses through Adamson Square during the parade that begins at 5 p.m.
However, the other big guy in red won't be in person but will be seen on the giant screen at the Carrollton Amp, just off The Square, when Georgia and Alabama battle for the SEC Championship in a 4 p.m. televised game from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
He will be wearing the same shade of red as Santa, but atop his head will be a red helmet with a large, black "G" on both sides. He answers to the name of Jordan Davis, the 6-6, 330-pound mammoth defensive tackle for the Bulldogs.
Other activities downtown on The Square will include a Christmas Market from 3 to 8 p.m. that will feature unique, hand-made gifts, baked goods, a booth to have pictures made with Santa (bring your own camera), and a special drop-box in which children can deposit their letters to Santa Claus.
From Santa and his reindeer to Davis and his fellow Bulldogs, Saturday will be a fun and busy day of various activities that will not only include the parade, but Christmas songs by carolers and open houses and refreshments at various downtown businesses.
The parade route will begin at the Depot on Bradley Street, cross through Adamson Square, and conclude at Neva Lomason Library on Rome Street. The Carrollton High School and Central High School bands will march during the parade.
