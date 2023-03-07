With a timely topic entitled “The State of Healthcare,” four panelists representing Tanner Health System and Operations Georgia HEART” spoke at the Membership Breakfast held by the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce in the Tisinger Room at Carroll EMC in Carrollton on Tuesday morning.
Jerry Morris, vice president of Tanner Health System; Fred O’Neal of Edward Jones and Tanner Health Board Member; Ben Saylor, vice president of Georgia HEART; and Gelon Wasdin, board member of Tanner Health and the Bremen Hospital Authority took turns at the microphone, made comments and answered questions from Chamber members, local government officials, and guests who were present.
Morris spoke of how the closing of hospitals in many communities across the nation was a cause for concern since the critical entity is vital to not only urgent care, but access points for medical procedures, diagnostics and a myriad of practitioners and specialists.
However, he quickly noted that Tanner Health System is continuing to implement new state-of-art services and improve existing facilities and services locally in Carrollton, Villa Rica, and Bremen, as well as at sites in Wedowee and Roanoke, Ala.
In addition, Tanner oversees numerous surgical and specialty centers and primary care clinics, hospice and maternity care in several locations in western Georgia and eastern Alabama for the treatment of a myriad of medical issues.
“Also, the availability of more medical practitioners in the area has been a tremendous help in meeting the needs of so many people in our service area,” Morris noted
Morris cited that the advent of open-heart surgery at Tanner Medical Center means that local heart patients no longer have make drives into Atlanta or Birmingham for specialized cardiac surgery.
“We just had a ribbon-cutting in Roanoke [Alabama], in fact, and although the hospital in Wedowee probably should have closed several years ago, through the efforts of Tanner Health System and support in that area it now exists as Tanner Medical Center — East Alabama,” Morris said.
In Thursday edition of the Times-Georgia, comments from Ben Saylor, vice president of Operations Georgia Heart will be highlighted, including the purpose of the organization.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.