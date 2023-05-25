First came the numbers story related to the toll that the opioid addiction crisis is taking on America, including at our backdoors in Carroll County.
Then came a message of hope.
Wednesday afternoon in the fellowship hall of Carrollton's First Baptist Church, a forum on the subject of opioid addiction in general and, in particular, the dangers and fatal tragedies associated with the opiate derivative, fentanyl, brought together a blended array of citizens.
The forum was a collaborative effort between two churches, the Saint Paul AME Carrollton Church and the First Baptist Church of Carrollton.
The panel of six openly shared their knowledge and personal experiences regarding the issue that continues to decimate the health and kills thousands of people across the nation of all ages and the resulting devastation of families.
The panel was comprised of law enforcement officers, mental health advocates, and people who have been tragically affected by opiate overdoses that have changed their lives forever.
Representing law enforcement were Lt. Chad Taylor, a detective and member of the Carrollton Police Department's ACE Unit, and Capt. Shane Taylor of the Carroll County Sheriff's Office who is in charge of running the county's large detention center located at the intersection of the Carrollton Bypass and Newnan Road in Carrollton.
"My job is to work street narcotics," CPD's Lt. Taylor said, "and we want to attack predatory sellers of narcotics of fentanyl and heroin-- whatever street level drug that affects our community."
"If you really want to understand why we do this, I challenge you to get involved, see what we see every day, see what's left behind after an overdose, see what these kids look like, see what the moms and dads who have lost a child to an overdose look like — look at ripple effect across the community it causes."
Capt. Taylor, who is in charge of the Carroll County Detention Center, said that since October, there have have been two deaths at the facility, one because of an overdose and the other is a suspected OD since the decedent was incarcerated under a drug protocol. Autopsy results on the second fatality are pending.
"One death is one too many, and we've had two since last October," Capt. Taylor stated.
"These things matter greatly to me. I don't want to get a call that one of our officers has been hurt or that an inmate has overdosed," Capt. Taylor said.
He noted that six inmates have been saved by Narcan since January. The nasal spray usually that can be purchased over-the-counter reverses the effects of an opioid overdose in two to three minutes if it is quickly administered.
In one particularly interesting, if not ironic comment in regard to Narcan, Lt. Taylor noted that some drug dealers even sell the life-saving nose spray along with the potentially deadly drug, fentanyl.
"I encourage people to get in involved (in this issue), Taylor said. "Come and see what we see every day."
Another panel member, Jody Goodman, executive director of the Carroll County Health Mental Advocates, shared that she grew up with an addicted father who died as a result of his addiction when she was 17.
"I do this work to help people find hope in recovery," Goodman said, "and it's hard work work, But it doesn't always end with a happy story. Although sometimes it does, it's messy. But there is hope — always."
She explained that she and her staff work with clients who come to them seven times, 10 times, 20 times.
"But the 21st time may be the time it takes. We will work with them as long as it takes," Goodman said.
Also during the program, Marnie Lynch, director of assessment services at Tanner Health-Willobrooke, shared information and viewpoints from families that have been affected by addiction and why she is so passionate about what she does.
"I want everyone in this community to know how to access our services," Lynch said, "and it doesn't matter to us whether you are coming in for the first time or the 50th time, we are going to facilitate services that will help you and your loved ones."
Bruce Guthrie, managing editor of the Times-Georgian, has a personal stake in combatting the addiction issue. He lost his 29-year old son, Cody, to drug overdose two years ago before relocating to Carrollton as the newspaper's managing editor.
Guthrie placed a personal stamp on the forum when he shared the pain of losing his 29-year old son.
Suffering from a broken ankle sustained during a high school football game in Arkansas where Guthrie lived at the time, Guthrie's son was prescribed a narcotic pain reliever to which he became addicted. Several years later, he unknowingly purchased a pain pill that had been laced with a lethal amount of fentanyl.
"It was ruled an overdose, but I still call it a poisoning," Guthrie stated.
"I want to do everything in my power to shine the spotlight on this drug issue," he said, "not just here, but everywhere."
Panel participant James Schiller Paul, a content creator and digital marketer who is currently producing a video related to the opioid crisis, spoke about his work on a video production that features the faces and voices of people who shared their stories of tragedy, loss and hope. The production is slated to be released this fall.
"Any way I can use my gift," Paul said "which is to create, I just want to bring awareness and save a life."
