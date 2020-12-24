The COVID-19 pandemic, which has wreaked havoc on the world, has touched all areas of everyday life, including housing.
The economic effects of the pandemic has seen the slashing of jobs and record high unemployment. This has been especially impactful for those who rent housing, because they face evictions with no jobs to pay their monthly rent.
During the pandemic however, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized a moratorium on evictions as an emergency means of controlling the spread of COVID.
That order began on Sept. 4, and was just days away from ending on Dec. 31 when Congress hammered out a new economic relief and stimulus package. Part of that legislation extends the eviction moratorium through Jan. 31, should President Trump sign the legislation. The eventual fate of the bill remains uncertain as of this writing.
But for the time being at least, those who rent a house, apartment unit, mobile home, or land in a mobile home park are protected from eviction.
While the economy has played havoc with employment, the housing market as a whole did not suffer as much, according to a West Georgia Housing Update from the UWG Richards College of Business.
“An industry that has remained quite resilient despite the other- wise widespread economic fallout from the pandemic has been the housing market,” said the update, presented in October during the 2020 Economic Update Breakfast.
Despite significant job losses in the region, “buyers for new single-family (SF) housing appear undeterred” and building has continued in the market.
For the west Georgia region, single family residential housing permits had increased 2.8% for January 2020 through July of 2020, compared with the same period in 2019.
Carroll had the largest increase in the number of new permits and also had the largest percentage increase for the region at 6.8%.
“The surprise in the West Georgia real estate market isn’t that home sales rose in 2020, it’s how fast homes are selling,” said the update.
The “Days-on-the-market” fell across the region by 5.7 days across the region from September 2019 to September 2020.
And while days-on-the-market dropped, so did the number of listings in the region, with new listings falling for every month for the region overall.
“Fear associated with the pandemic is likely keeping some sellers from listing and showing their homes; however, this is obviously not dissuading potential buyers in the region, but it may be keeping some sellers in their homes longer,” said the update.
